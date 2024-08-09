The co-producer of the Phillips Backyard Music Festival, Stephen Franke, says it didn’t take long for some people driving down the Trans Canada Highway in View Royal on Thursday to recognize the contents of a crashed truck.

Sound gear destined for the event was strewn across the centre median after a truck rolled over. Franke thinks it only took minutes before people started contacting him with the news.



Despite the drama, they were able to collect the equipment and get it to the Phillips Brewery location in time for this weekend’s music festival, featuring headliners like the Black Pumas and Jungle.

That’s the story Franke told C-FAX 1070’s Ryan Price on Friday afternoon. Hear the full conversation here: