Victoria Police have confirmed another incident involving pepper spray, this time it appears to be an attack on the homeless.

Police say there was a report of people being pepper sprayed in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue Monday just after 4:30pm. Officers responded and arrested three individuals. Charges have not yet been sworn.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and won't speculate on what was behind the attack.

But Julian Daly of the Our Place Society says their staff witnessed the attack and he says it seemed directed at homeless individuals. "They turned up in the car, they jumped out, they had batons, they were beating people and they were bear spraying people. That's my understanding from my colleagues."

"You're very vulnerable when you're on the street."

Daly says 20 people living on Pandora needed to come in and use the Our Place showers to wash off the spray.

Last week, police said they were looking for three suspects after two young people were pepper sprayed downtown. That incident was on May 11 near Yates and Government.

In Esquimalt this month there have been several reports of violence among youth. Many of those incidents also involved pepper or bear spray.