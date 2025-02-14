At least six local acts, including Tom Morrissey & the Hardware Girls, are slated to perform at a benefit concert up island on Saturday, January 15.

The event is being held to raise funds for more than 20 people affected by a fire mid-January that destroyed a Penelakut Island housing complex.

The blaze was deemed was accidental, but it forced many families out of home. The price tag to rebuild is around $2-million.

The concert organized by the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, happens 1 to 5pm at Chemainus Legion.

The suggested donation is $20.