Victoria Police say they have identified a suspect and are now looking for witnesses or victims in a pellet gun shooting incident in the 900-Block of Pandora Avenue last week.
CCTV footage released of the incident shows a man pointing and shooting the weapon.
Police say it occurred just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 2.
Patrol officers received report of a man armed with a pellet gun firing several shots towards someone in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
Responding officers conducted an extensive search for the suspect. They were able to identify and arrest him thanks to the CCTV footage.