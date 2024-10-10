Victoria Police say they have identified a suspect and are now looking for witnesses or victims in a pellet gun shooting incident in the 900-Block of Pandora Avenue last week.

CCTV footage released of the incident shows a man pointing and shooting the weapon.



Police say it occurred just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 2.

Patrol officers received report of a man armed with a pellet gun firing several shots towards someone in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Responding officers conducted an extensive search for the suspect. They were able to identify and arrest him thanks to the CCTV footage.