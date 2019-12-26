A pedestrian is dead after a collision last night in Esquimalt.

Just before 8 pm on Tuesday night, the victim was struck by a driver at the intersection of Head Street and Esquimalt Road.

Victoria Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with their investigation..

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

There was also a fatal accident late Tuesday night in Nanaimo.

A 25-year-old man was struck and killed in a collision with a motor vehicle in the 200 block of St George St.

Mounties were able to determine that the victim was lying in the roadway when struck by an eastbound vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.