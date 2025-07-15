VicPD is asking for tips from the public as they piece together details leading up to a collision downtown Monday evening that left a woman with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision involving a female pedestrian and taxi occurred just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Wharf and Broughton Street.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, dash cam, CCTV, or other video footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the E-Comm non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and reference file #25-26666.