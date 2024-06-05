North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a pedestrian was struck by a car on the Trans-Canada Hwy in Duncan on Tuesday evening.

The victim was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Trans-Canada Hwy and Trunk Rd. around 10 p.m.



Initial evidence indicates a grey Honda Civic was travelling southbound on the Trans-Canada Hwy when a man attempted to run across the south portion of the crosswalk.

The pedestrian has serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.