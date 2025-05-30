Saanich Police are sharing details on another excessive speeding incident on the Pat Bay Hwy -- this time involving a new driver, who was allegedly DUI.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, May 29, a patrol officer tagged a vehicle doing 174 in an 80-zone in the 4000 block of the Pat Bay (just south of McKenzie.)

The vehicle didn't stop for police -- instead speeding southbound down the highway before turning off at Vernon Avenue.

The officer didn't pursue, eventually finding the vehicle, with the driver inside, parked on a dead-end side street.

Saanich Police say the driver subsequently failed a DUI test. His licence was pulled for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 30 days.

He faces fines for excessive speed and for failing to display an "N" decal on the vehicle.

Saanich Police may also recommend the driver be charged criminally, with flight from police and impaired driving.