Crews will be working on a busy Langford route on Tuesday.

Expect delays on Millstream Avenue between the TransCanada Highway and Treanor Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The northbound median lane will be closed first to traffic -- from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

After that, crews will switch sides, to work on the southbound median lane between 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.