The campfire ban will lift on parts of Vancouver Island starting at noon tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 17.)

The Campbell River Forest District, the North Island Central Coast Forest District, and the Sunshine Coast Forest District.

Campfires remain prohibited throughout the rest of the Coastal Fire Centre - with the exception of the Haida Gwaii Forest District.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited, which includes back yard burning, industrial burning, and the use of fireworks, burn barrels and burn cages.

Other Coastal Fire Centre restrictions will remain in place until noon, October 31 -- or until the order is rescinded.

Although fire danger ratings have declined in those regions due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures..

Happy Campers should continue to be cautious & monitor any small fires they light.