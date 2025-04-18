The Royal Victoria Yacht Club will officially open the 133rd boating season with the annual "Parade of Sails" next weekend.

The longstanding tradition celebrates the arrival of spring boating season.

Sailboats of all sizes from the club will pass along the shoreline in a ceremonial sail-past around 2:30 Saturday, April 26.

Depending on the wind, colourful spinnakers fill the bay as well.

This year marks the 80th running of the Swiftsure International Yacht Race taking place May 23 through 25.

Swiftsure is the largest sailboat race on the North Pacific Coast, but it all begins with Opening Day next Saturday.

The best viewing locations are Willows Beach or Cattle Point -- Bring binoculars.