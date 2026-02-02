Pacific FC will be trying out some new turf for it's upcoming 8th season of pro-soccer on Vancouver Island.

The team will play four regular season home matches at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, and the remainder of season at its regular pitch -- Starlight Stadium.

The club played one sold out match at RAP last September which was a highlight of the season.

Games scheduled at RAP this year are on Sunday, April 26, Sunday, May 3, Sunday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 25 -- the final day of the regular season.

Pacific FC says Starlight Stadium will remain the club’s primary home venue.

"We look forward to welcoming back fans to both Starlight Stadium and Royal Athletic Park this season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "Our team is incredibly hungry, focused, and motivated to start our preseason. We know there is great work to be done and we’ve had our challenges both on and off the field but believe we’ve still got strong support in our community that are behind this team."

Pacific FC will open their 2025 CPL season on Sunday, April 5 with a home match at Starlight Stadium against Cavalry FC.

The full schedule and ticket information is available HERE.