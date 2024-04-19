Pacific FC is looking to make it two wins in a row to start their 2024 CPL season, as they prep the pitch to host Valour FC at Starlight Stadium on Friday evening.

Kick is at 7p.m.

CPL Commissioner Mark Noonan will be at the game tonight. Mark was on CFAX1070 earlier.

"The amazing thing is that we (the League) is starting to set milestones, with one of your players tonight Sean Young earning his 100th appearance with the club."

PFC edged the HFX Wanderers of Halifax 1-0 in their season opener last Saturday.

