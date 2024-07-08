Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League will meet the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer, in the semi finals of Canadian Championship for the Voyageurs Cup.

The Voyageurs Cup is Canada’s equivalent of the FA Cup in England.

The first game of the two-legged semi-final will be Wednesday night at Starlight Stadium in Langford with the return match August 27 that B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver

This will be the third cup meeting between the B.C. sides following the Tridents’ 4-3 quarter-final win in 2021 and the Whitecaps 3-0 semi-final victory last year. Both games were at Starlight Stadium.

Forge FC of the CPL will play Toronto FC of MLS in the other 2024 semi-final with the first game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, and the second leg at BMO Field.

The winner of the Pacific FC-Whitecaps semi-final will host the final in September.

This year’s Canadian Championship winner will hoist the Voyageurs Cup and advance to the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.