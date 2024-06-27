Pacific FC will host Vancouver FC in a Salish Sea Derby of the Canadian Premier League tonight at 7:30 PM at Starlight Stadium.

PFC is asking fans to come dressed in their best Canadian tuxedos (denim shirt/jacket and jeans) to help set a record for the largest gathering of Canadian Tuxedos. It's also the club's 100th game.

Pacific FC Senior Marketing Manager Simon Avila says the team is honoring diversity and tradition.

"We've worked with one of our fans from our supporters' group who's been doing custom denim jackets for all of the players. It's the perfect tie-in of a tradition we started this season and a tie-in to our new Canadians to celebrate Canadian heritage.

"The term 'Canadian Tuxedo' originated in 1951 after singer/actor Bing Crosby was refused entry to a hotel in Vancouver because he was wearing a denim top and denim pants. When The Levi Strauss Company heard about the incident, they designed a custom jean tuxedo for Crosby and dubbed it the 'Canadian tuxedo' - taking a jab at the dress code 'stuffiness' of Vancouver at the time.

Pacific FC currently sits 4th overall in the CPL table with 4 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses. Vancouver sits 5th.