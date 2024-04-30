Pacific FC will host TSS Rovers based out of Richmond BC of League 1 BC in a first round of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship on Wednesday night at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

The kick off is at 7pm.

Following the withdrawal of 2023 League1 BC champions Victoria Highlanders, TSS Rovers will represent L1BC after finishing as runners-up in the league’s 2023 regular season.

TSS Rovers will occupy the same spot in the bracket vacated by Highlanders.

PFC's next Canadian Premier League match is at home on Saturday afternoon against Marty Nash’s York United FC.

The Tridents are 1 - 0 - 1 so far this season.

Kick off for Saturdays game is 4pm.

Details here https://pacificfc.canpl.ca/