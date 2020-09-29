If you heard an out of the ordinary message going through Victoria International Airport Tuesday, you were not alone.

The airport confirmed on its website that an unauthorized audio message was broadcast over the public address system.

They say airport staff acted quickly to shut it down and the incident was related to a cloud-based software issue.

A similar incident occured at Kelowna International Airport Tuesday after what authorities there are calling a ``third party'' temporarily gaining access to the display and announcement systems in the terminal.