The betting favourite has emerged victorious in the battle to be crowned the Official Bird of the District of Saanich.

The Great Horned Owl swooped ahead with 33.2% of the vote according to the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary facebook page.

Recognized by its piercing yellow eyes and iconic feather tufts, the Great Horned Owl is a year-round resident of Saanich.

As the municipality’s Official Bird, it will serve as a symbol of the vital role birds play in healthy ecosystems and help raise awareness about bird conservation throughout the community.