A wildlife naturalist and photographer said she was horrified to recently learn her photos are used to encourage the trophy hunting of wolves.

CFAX1070 has confirmed that BC-based guide outfitter Terminus Mountain Outfitters is using Alexander's photo of Takaya on its webpage advertising "British Columbia Wolf Hunts."

Cheryl Alexander says she made the discovery on July 25. There is no indication how long the photo has been on the website.

"I am disgusted that my iconic image is being used to encourage people to come to BC to kill wolves. People will continue to kill for trophies unless the laws and government regulations change." - Cheryl Alexander.

Takaya gained fame after the wildlife photographer documented his life as a lone wolf living on an island off the coast of Victoria.

Just over four years ago, Takaya ending up swimming to Greater Victoria. He was eventually live trapped and relocated up island.

Shortly after that, A U.S. trophy hunter shot and killed the wolf, sparking outrage.

Alexander spent six years documenting Takaya's life, subsequently creating a film and book on the wolf.

Takaya has since become an iconic image, a symbol for wolf protection around the world.