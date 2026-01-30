BC Parks is introducing a new fee for out-of-province campers wanting to enjoy BC's wilderness and also tweaking other camping fees for the first time since 2016.

Beginning May 15, non-B.C. residents will pay an additional $20 flat rate for staying in frontcountry campgrounds, trips to backcountry parks, renting a cabin and using mooring buoys and docks.

Approximately 15% of BC Parks visitors are from outside of the province.

Camping fees will be updated in 59 high-demand parks and four popular backcountry parks: Garibaldi Park, Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and Mount Assiniboine Park.

For B.C. residents, updated camping fees in the 59 high-demand frontcountry parks include:

an average increase of 40 cents per night during shoulder season;

an average increase of $13.29 per night during the summer;

a resulting average nightly rate of $30.81 in shoulder season and $42.91 in the summer.

Fees will remain unchanged for 388 parks that have frontcountry and backcountry camping so people can choose from a range of experiences at different prices.

an average fee increase of $13.62 per night;

nightly fees ranging from $17 to $25 per night, depending on the park.

There are also no fee changes for B.C. residents to sani-stations, mooring buoys, picnic shelters and group camping.

During the past six years, the number of people visiting BC Parks sites has grown by about 30% and now averages more than 27 million visits every year.

The system includes nearly 20,000 campsites and 28,000 kilometres of trails.