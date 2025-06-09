Provincial officials are offering an update on wildfires, drought, and seasonal emergency preparedness today (Monday).

This, after the BC Wildfire Service forewarned on Friday that it was expecting "extreme fire behaviour'' over the weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service website shows 83 fires burning in B.C., a rise of 15 from Friday - 46 are classified as out-of-control.

One of the new fires is also Vancouver Island's first significant blaze of the season. It sparked on Sunday on the side of a mountain in the wilderness west of Port Alberni.

Dry, warm conditions has allowed it to more than double in size in the last 24-hours, now covering more than 23 hectares - and is listed as out-of-control.

Crews are battling the flames on the ground. An extra helicopter has been flown in to join two already fighting the fire from above.

Provincewide, there have been 18 new fire starts in the last 24 hours. There is also no sign of rain in the forecast this week in Greater Victoria .

Environment Canada's special weather statement, an "Early Season Heat Event", is expected to continue until Thursday.