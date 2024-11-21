The federal government is giving Canadians a bonus just before the holidays -- a tax break that will stretch into 2025.

Starting December 14, many essentials like groceries, snacks, and children’s clothing will become tax-free.

This new tax break also will apply to:

Prepared foods; including vegetable trays, pre-made meals and salads, and sandwiches;

Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery;

Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars;

Beer, wine, cider, and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7 per cent ABV;

Children's clothing and footwear, car seats, and diapers;

Children's toys, such as board games, dolls, and video game consoles;

Books, print newspapers, and puzzles for all ages;

and, even Christmas trees.

This tax break is projected to last until February 15.

Also, employed Canadians will get some cash back through a new Working Canadians Rebate.

18.7-million Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000, will receive $250, starting early spring.

The cash back move will cost the government about $4.7 billion, while the GST break is expected to cost another $1.6 billion.