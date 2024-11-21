The federal government is giving Canadians a bonus just before the holidays -- a tax break that will stretch into 2025.
Starting December 14, many essentials like groceries, snacks, and children’s clothing will become tax-free.
This new tax break also will apply to:
This tax break is projected to last until February 15.
Also, employed Canadians will get some cash back through a new Working Canadians Rebate.
18.7-million Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000, will receive $250, starting early spring.
The cash back move will cost the government about $4.7 billion, while the GST break is expected to cost another $1.6 billion.