BC will continue to receive free legal advice and education to help address workplace sexual harassment, supported by $1.5M in federal funding.

The Sexual Harassment Advice, Response and Prevention for Workplaces (SHARP Workplaces) project, is being delivered by the Community Legal Assistance Society.

It will provide free legal advice and resources to workers across the province, including those in rural and remote areas.

A recent study conducted by YWCA Halifax found that 91% of tradeswomen and gender-diverse trades workers reported experiencing at least one form of sexual or gender-based harassment.

According to the BC Construction Association’s Fall Stat Pack, women continue to represent a modest 5% of the construction workforce.