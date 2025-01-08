The federal government has announced new benefits for part-time students whose disabled or deceased parents contributed to the Canada Pension Plan.

Eligible part-time students aged 18 to 24 will receive 50% of the amount paid by the CPP to full-time students.

For 2025, this is a monthly flat rate of $150.89 for part-time students who qualify for the benefit.

Students will need to show a minimum school attendance threshold to qualify for the benefit.

CPP children's benefits are there to provide financial support to dependent children under the age of 18 that would normally be provided by their disabled or deceased parent.

It is estimated new benefit will help 6712 people this year.