The young whale that captured the imagination of Vancouver Island and the nation is out of a Zebellos lagoon.

First Nations officials in Zebellos say this morning at 2:30 AM during the high tide on a clear and glass calm, star filled night, the two year old female orca swam under the bridge, down Little Espinosa Inlet and onto Esperanza all on her own.



The team helping with the rescue has followed her from a distance and will encourage her toward the open ocean where it is hoped that the Brave Little Hunter's calls will now be heard by her family.



The next phase will include increased patrols and protective measures taken to ensure that she has no contact with boats or people.

