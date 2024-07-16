Orange Shirt Day this year will mark the release of a new children's book on Canada's dark legacy.

"Today Is Orange Shirt Day" by Phyllis Webstad, is an authentic, age-appropriate touch-and-feel board book designed for ages 0-3.



Medicine Wheel Publishing says it's as a gentle way to introduce & educate the next generation on the importance of the history and legacy of residential schools.

The story is written by Webstad, the founder of the Orange Shirt Day movement and illustrated by Coast Salish artist Natassia Davies.

It will be available at bookstores and online retailers on August 20.