A local builder is holding a public open house next week to share plans for what will be Vancouver Island’s tallest building.

Reliance Properties will share rezoning plans for 1520 Blanshard Street (at Pandora).

The project includes a 5-storey podium (housing, commercial, retail, & live/work space), public plaza, and a 35-storey residential building which exceeds the city’s official site plan by 11 storeys.

This building would tower 10-floors above the current tallest building downtown, the 25 storey Hudson Place.

The proposed 321 homes would fill nearly 30% of the city's annual housing targets and exceed the city’s family housing requirements, with 20% of the homes 2-bedrooms and 11% 3-bedrooms.

The balance of the homes would be live/work, studio and one bedrooms.

The public open house goes 5pm to 7pm Monday at 2100 Douglas Street.