Municipalities along the Gorge Waterway and Portage Inlet want your thoughts on a coastal flood adaptation strategy.

Public feedback will help to craft the Gorge Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy, a collaboration between Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and View Royal, with support from the CRD.

Next steps include a technical study to evaluate flood hazards and infrastructure vulnerabilities, a risk assessment that builds on previous studies to better understand the site-specific risks from sea level rise and the development of recommended adaptation options for the strategy.

The municipalities received $350,000 to develop the Gorge Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy from the Province.

The survey is open until Sept. 30.