The Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) near Keating Cross Road will be closed in both directions again Wednesday at 10pm until 6am Thursday morning.

The closure will allow crews to complete work on the steel bridge girder placement across the highway as part of the Keating Cross Road overpass project.



The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says this should be the final closure for girder placement.

The highway will be closed between Tanner Road and Island View Road with drivers redirected through a nearby detour along Central Saanich Road. Vehicles with an overall width greater than 2.6 metres are not allowed on the detour and must use alternate routes.