West Shore RCMP say a 26-year-old man was sentenced Friday in connection with a shooting and arson in Colwood last year -- another suspect remains at large.

On September 2, 2024, West Shore RCMP raced to the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, discovering two vehicles fully engulfed in flames and evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired at and into a home.

The lone individual in the home at the time wasn't harmed.

On October 30, 2024, Ontario Police arrested Abjeet Kingra. He was later charged.

Last week in Victoria, Kingra was sentenced to two years in jail for arson damaging property and 6 years in jail for Intentionally discharging a firearm.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Kingra was credited 489 days for time served and will now serve the remaining 4.5 years.

In addition, the court has imposed a lifetime firearms prohibition.

In delivering the sentence, the judge acknowledged that Kingra’s involvement was not isolated, noting his connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi crime group in India and that he was acting on their instructions to commit targeted criminal acts in Canada.

Investigators have also identified a second suspect in this case. An arrest warrant remains in effect for 24-year-old Vikram Sharma.

He is believed to be currently in India. West Shore RCMP are working with our partners to locate and apprehend Sharma.