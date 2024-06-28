The CRD board is set to consider a pilot project to install flotation devices at Thetis and Elk/Beaver Lakes during its July 10 meeting.

The parks committee's proposal aims to make devices such as life rings and life jackets available for public use, funded by the CRD's operational budget.

CRD director and Saanich Councillor Judy Brownoff told CFAX that there seems to be more cases of drowning since the lifeguard programs at each of these lakes halted in the early 2000s.

"One of the issues for me is [that] one drowning is too much," she said, noting that Island Health does not have strong data on drowning accidents.

The BC Coroners service reported 32 Islanders died from accidental drowning in 2023, which are nine more recorded deaths by drowning than the year prior. Also in recent local memory was the death of a 17-year-old boy who was pulled out of Langford Lake on June 15.

The CRD is not looking to bring back lifeguards at Thetis or Elk/Beaver Lakes at this time. Brownoff suggested flotation device programs are a good way to start preventing drowning accidents, because this pilot program can be rolled out quickly.

"The whole idea of lifeguards would take longer, because you got to find them, you got to train them," she said, also noting that that her home municipality of Saanich has navigated a lifeguard shortage.

Ultimately Brownoff suggested that it may be worthwhile to consider rolling out new lifeguard programs at these lakes in the future, even with the additional price tag that such a proposal would represent.

"At the end of the day, if lifeguards are needed, then I think the board needs to review their past policy."

For now, she is in support of the flotation device proposal as one of many possible steps to decrease the number of drowning accidents.