A 55-year-old Saanich resident has died after crashing their motorcycle.

Officers responded to the call just after 5pm on Thursday in the 200-block of Willis Point Rd.

Saanich Police says the rider was located with significant injuries and officers immediately began life-saving-measures until Saanich Fire and Health Services arrived. They were then transported to hospital.

The crash is under investigation, but early indications are that speed was a contributing factor.