City of Port Angeles officials say one person is dead following an incident in the downtown core.

Police closed the intersection at Front & Laurel Streets, near the Coho Ferry terminal.



Officials say an officer-involved shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

In a release, city officials say there are no other known suspects, but the scene remains active.

The County Sheriff and the Port Angeles Police Chief are expected to give a media update at 3 p.m.

Washington State Patrol has also been called to investigate.

More to come...