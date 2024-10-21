One person is dead and another is presumed dead after two separate incidents in the Bamfield area of vehicles ending up in the Sarita River Saturday.

One body has been located.

Mounties in Port Alberni got two calls within 2 hours of each other Saturday about travellers who had not arrived at their destinations.



In one case the missing persons dog was located near the river.



RCMP were able to ping their cell phones to get an idea of their last location. A helicopter was deployed to the area to conduct an aerial search and Alberni Valley Search and Rescue were requested to assist in the search.



Last night, family located their loved one's truck fully submerged in Sarita River. Due to the fast flowing water and darkness, emergency services were unable to confirm if the vehicle was occupied. The missing driver was later located deceased a short distance away.



A second vehicle was located in Sarita River. Search and Rescue are monitoring the water today awaiting the opportunity to conduct a swift water recovery of the vehicle which is believed to contain the second missing person.



RCMP are urging people to stay away from the area of Sarita River as water is flowing fast and this portion of the Bamfield Rd is susceptible to flooding especially around high tides. Also, police want to remind everyone that attempting to cross flooded roadways can be extremely dangerous.

