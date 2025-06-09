RCMP up island continue to look for witnesses to a deadly collision involving a group of cyclists in Nanoose Bay late last week.

Police say the collision involved a Ford pick-up truck and three cyclists on Marina Way near Carmel Place around 10:50 a.m. Friday, June 6.

Investigators say the initial investigation indicates the pickup truck pulled out from a side street and collided with the cyclists on Marina Way.

Police say a 79-year-old man from Qualicum Beach died at the scene. Two other riders have non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out contributing factors.

Oceanside RCMP is asking anyone with information to reach out to them.