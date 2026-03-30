Single-game tickets for the Lions In Langford pre-season clash will be available go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Following last year’s demand that resulted in a sellout in minutes, fans are encouraged to act quickly and not miss out on our first live game action of the 2026 campaign.

The party starts on Friday, May 22 when Starlight Stadium hosts a party headlined by Born Reckless and opened by Jaxxee, two musical acts hailing from Victoria.

Fans purchasing game tickets can secure their entry to the Friday night bash for a $15 add-on.

The party features fun for fans of all ages, including Lions player autographs, a music D.J., outdoor games, and a chance to take in the celebration for the start of another exciting Lions season.

Kickoff for the Saturday, May 23 clash against the Edmonton Elks is 2 p.m. at Starlight Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.