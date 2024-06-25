B.C. Green Party MLA Adam Olsen will not run again in this fall's provincial election.

Olsen has been the MLA for Saanich North and the Islands since 2017 and is currently one of only two Green Party members in the legislature.



In a news conference announcing the decision, he cited timing of his son's graduation next year, his daughter starting high school, and his own mental and physical well-being, as being factors.

The Green Party says Olsen will assume the role of B.C. Green Party Campaign Chair.

More to come.