Former BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen has a new role as lead negotiator for the WSANEC (Tsartlip) First Nation

Olsen will lead negotiations policy on behalf of the First Nation at tables with various organizations and groups, including the federal, provincial, regional and local governments, BC Ferries and other entities.

Olsen lives on the First Nation.

He says he's honoured to be in the role and to work on behalf of the community to advance interests and rights.