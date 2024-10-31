Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service officially declared the Old Man Lake Wildfire "Out."

The Capital Regional District has re-opened the remainder of official trails and parking lots within Sooke Potholes Regional Park.

The Campground remains closed for the season, as it does annually. It will reopen for May long weekend 2025.

All official trails in Sea to Sea Regional Park and Sooke Potholes Regional Park are now open.

Some closures will remain in place through winter for public safety, due to continued slope stability and dangerous trees including the final three kilometers of the Galloping Goose Trail.