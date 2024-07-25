The fire burning near the Sooke Potholes was holding its size as of Thursday afternoon, after rapidly expanding Wednesday.

The BC Wildfire Service update on the Old Man Lake Fire stated it was still at an estimated size of 169 hectares.



It's also still considered out of control.

Five initial attack crews along with a 10-person CRD crew, three helicopters and fixed wing aircraft continue their work in bringing the wildfire under control.

Boaters on Shawningan Lake are reminded to dock immediately if aircraft are operating on the lake.

The blaze was first spotted on Monday in an area about 9 kilometers north of Sooke, in an area east of the Sooke River and north of the campground at the Sooke Potholes.

While some parts of Greater Victoria can still see and smell the smoke coming from the Sooke area fire, Environment Canada took down an air quality advisory for the area as the day went on.