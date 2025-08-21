Star gazing is the thing to do in Saanichton this weekend.

The Victoria Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada event Friday and Saturday (Aug. 22 & 23) is open to anyone interested in observing the heavens.

The Free Star Party will be held at St. Stephen’s Church off Mount Newton Cross Rd., just east of West Saanich Road.

A donation allows you to camp overnight near the observing field.

Gates will open at 2 pm Friday and will remain open until noon on Sunday.

"We'll enjoy the night sky together. Bring your telescope if you like. There will be many telescopes for you to look through. And for those who don't know where to start, we'll show you around."- Star Party Coordinator Randy Enkin.

There will be door prizes - including a telescope. Activities include telescope walks and expert speakers.

On Friday, Jaimie Greasley and Professor Thomas Baker will speak on the topic of: "How quantum computing can help understand the universe."

On Saturday, Professor Jon Willis will present "Gems in the Cosmos: The history and applications of gravitational lensing", using the scientific value of Hubble Space Telescope images.