In the wake of another grizzly bear attack on Thursday, the latest of three incidents in the last month, Environment and Parks Minister Tamara Davidson and Kevin Van Damme, the head of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday.

In Bella Coola, 11 people were injured, two critically, in an attack yesterday afternoon involving a group of school children and a teacher.

Last month, an elk hunter fought off a grizzly attack near Cranbrook. He later died from his injuries.

And a man hiking near Cochrane, Alberta survived being mauled a few weeks ago.

The B.C. Wildlife Federation says grizzlies are the animal most likely to attack humans in B.C., this province is home to 15,000 of 26,000 grizzly bears across Canada.

Grizzly-human conflicts have risen dramatically since the grizzly hunt ended in B.C. in 2017.

In the 10 years preceding the ban, calls to the Conservation Officer Service concerning grizzly conflicts ranged from 300 to 500 a year, peaking between April and November.

Since the ban, calls about grizzly bears doubled, to nearly 1000 a year.

Alberta now says that everything is on the table when it comes to reducing conflict, including lifting its own ban on grizzly hunting.