One of the Central Saanich Police officers arrested Tuesday has died.

CTV News confirmed with several law enforcement sources that 43-year old Sgt. Matthew Ball died following his arrest and release. Foul play is not suspected.

Ball was one of two Central Saanich officers arrested and charged in connection to separate intimate and inappropriate relationships with the same woman.

Ball was facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust. The other officer was charged with one count of sexual assault.

The Vancouver Police Department conducted the investigation after a request form the Central Saanich Police Service. They say the investigation has been underway for seven weeks.

The allegations involve the same woman in her mid-20’s. However, Vancouver Police don't think the two officers acted together.

Both suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning by members of the Vancouver Police Department, with assistance from the Victoria Police Department.