In this one the victim reported they received a phone call from a "Bank Inspector" from their bank who advised there were two fraudulent charges on their account.

Then they told the victim they needed to figure out the source of the transactions and they needed access to their computer via "AnyDesk" which is a program in which scammers remotely access the victims' electronic devices.

The scam artists made it appear $7,000 was deposited into the victim's account.

Then told the victim to withdraw cash from their local bank branch and buy gift cards totalling $13,500.



The "scammer" even provided the victim with a script to deal with the bank teller.



The victim proceeded to give the suspect the gift card numbers and validation codes for the cards before becoming suspicious and realized they were being defrauded and contacting police.

