Oak Bay Police are again warning residents to be wary of scams circulating, in the wake of another incident last week.

A resident called police on Thursday, saying they got a call from an "Agent at CIBC", who told them that fraudulent charges had been noted on their account.



The agent advised the resident to withdraw $5000 -- and deposit the money into a bitcoin account.

The Agent told the victim that $8000 would then be deposited into their account.

The victim checked their bank account after depositing the money and realized they had been duped out of $5000.