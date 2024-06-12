Oak Bay Police are warning about another recent fraud incident online.

The victim told investigators they purchased items from Facebook Marketplace on Monday, June 3, and sent an e-transfer for $375.



The seller advised the victim to attend an address in Langford to pick up the items.

The victim went to the address given, however the resident on site knew nothing about the sale.

The victim said when they checked the ad again, it had been removed from Facebook Marketplace, and communication was cut-off.