Oak Bay Police are sharing details on a couple of crimes last week.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, Oak Bay Police were called to Fort Street & Foul Bay Rd on a report of a woman shining a red laser at passing drivers.

A witness gave a full discrption of the woman: in her 40s, 5'8" tall, slim build, with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing dark clothing and carrying a white umbrella.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect. Similar reports have occurred on weekends between 5 and 7pm.

Shining lasers at drivers can cause temporary blindness or distraction, increasing the risk of collisions.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Dec. 12, a man reported that a stranger approached him in the upper parking lot of the Oak Bay Rec Centre.

The suspect offered $100 to 'blow into his ignition interlock device' to start his car.

When the offer was declined, the suspect pulled a knife. The victim managed to drive to a safe location and call police.

Officers tracked down the suspect and discovered a knife on the passenger seat of his vehicle.

The suspect was later released with conditions and a future court date.