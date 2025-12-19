Oak Bay Police are sharing details on a couple of crimes last week.
On Sunday, Dec. 14, Oak Bay Police were called to Fort Street & Foul Bay Rd on a report of a woman shining a red laser at passing drivers.
A witness gave a full discrption of the woman: in her 40s, 5'8" tall, slim build, with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing dark clothing and carrying a white umbrella.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect. Similar reports have occurred on weekends between 5 and 7pm.
Shining lasers at drivers can cause temporary blindness or distraction, increasing the risk of collisions.
Shortly after midnight Friday, Dec. 12, a man reported that a stranger approached him in the upper parking lot of the Oak Bay Rec Centre.
The suspect offered $100 to 'blow into his ignition interlock device' to start his car.
When the offer was declined, the suspect pulled a knife. The victim managed to drive to a safe location and call police.
Officers tracked down the suspect and discovered a knife on the passenger seat of his vehicle.
The suspect was later released with conditions and a future court date.