Oak Bay Police say they responded to 51 calls for service last week. One call was for a string of vehicle vandalism incidents on Saturday evening.

Police say a total of eight vehicles parked in the 1200 and 1500-1600 blocks of Monterey Avenue were 'keyed', causing significant damage.

Investigators are canvassing the neighbourhood for dash cam & CCTV footage and any eyewitnesses.

Police believe one person is responsible for the crime - however they don't have a clear description of the suspect yet.

If you have information, you’re asked to call Oak Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.