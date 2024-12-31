Oak Bay’s mayor said 2024 was an opportunity to come out of the COVID-19 funk and create more connections in the community via events.

“This is not a scientific measure or anything but certainly all of these events feel busier and more energized,” Kevin Murdoch told Al Ferraby while on CFAX 1070.

“I think a lot of us are still—I am, still a bit of a recluse by comparison. I don’t think I’ve entirely got all my social habits back. It’s kind of funny that that happens, but I’m happy to see these things returning.”

He said housing dominated as an issue in 2024, noting how he believes it is the communities we live in that makes our lives rich. He clarified his perspective on potential differences between the province and municipality, suggesting it all comes down to approach because everyone wants the same outcome.

These comments come after the province’s minister responsible for housing informed Oak Bay and West Vancouver he expected each of the municipalities to make changes to meet their provincial housing targets. Murdoch has also previously spoken about the housing target issue on CFAX 1070.

