Oak Bay’s mayor says he’s optimistic the provincial housing advisor appointed to his municipality will be fair and reasonable in his approach, after the housing minister suggested the municipality may “need an independent person to come in” to look at ways to get the district closer to the housing target set by the province.

On Jan. 30, the ministry appointed James Ridge to the advisor role, along with a team of at least one other person which mayor Kevin Murdoch described as a secondary advisor.

"I think that the people who are being selected are very professional and capable,” Murdoch told CFAX 1070 yesterday (Feb. 3), noting that the province is asking the advisor team to identify any problems as part of their role.

“I think the people involved are probably going to do their best. I don’t think the province is looking at this as a truly independent model.”

The advisor is tasked to review the current approach to housing production in the municipality and make recommendations to help increase the number of new units, as suggested by housing minister Ravi Kahlon’s announcement post on X.

Kahlon put the district on notice this appointment of an advisor was a possibility after Oak Bay saw the completion of 16 new construction builds in 2024, which fell short of the province’s 56-unit target for the municipality.

After being notified of this possibility, Oak Bay sent a letter to the ministry on Jan. 15. In that letter, mayor Kevin Murdoch suggested a housing advisor would not be all that helpful. He instead requested the ministry look at alternatives like funding a staff position.

After the advisor was appointed, Murdoch signalled optimism about the situation. Yet, he also described issues with merging the approach to infill housing started at the municipal level with the province’s standardized approach.

“That started for us just about six years ago. So we had two concurrent tracks on this—the secondary suites which we got finished and also the infill housing that was more complicated process. And that was 80 per cent done when the province brought in their approach, which was to have the fourplex universally applied across the province. So that basically stopped our process, and we waited until the province announced of what they were requiring us to do, and we’ve implemented that program now.”

Roughly six months in to implementing the provincial rules, Murdoch said his municipality is in a strange spot with the province measuring completed builds, which he suggested potentially does not reflect the time it takes to implement new policy.

During this conversation on CFAX 1070 this week, Murdoch also commented on the developer involved in a specific triplex variance application on St. Patrick Street. Council reviewed the application on Jan. 27, ultimately deciding to ask the applicant to bring the proposal back with changes.

On Oak Bay’s development tracker, the application contact was listed as Kahlon Developments. The company’s website suggests Kahlon Developments is owned by Sunny Kahlon.

“My understanding is the development company that was asking for the variance was—is owned by Ravi Kahlon’s brother Sunny,” Murdoch said.

“That being said, I don’t think there is any automatic conflict of interest here,” he added.

In an emailed statement, the housing ministry told CFAX 1070 Sunny Kahlon is the housing minister’s brother and said there is no professional relationship between the province, the housing minister and the company in question. The ministry also confirmed the housing minister reported the existence of his brother’s company to the Office of the Conflict of Interest Commissioner in 2022.

“The Office has since reviewed the matter and found no concerns,” the statement said. “The Commissioner oversees the annual Members’ public disclosure process, where each Member must disclose broadly, their own their spouse and their children’s financial information. Members’ Public Disclosure Statements are available on the Legislative Assembly of BC’s website.”

Murdoch suggested the process for reviewing housing issues in the municipality is robust and focuses on the content of the application.

“Our job as a council is not to look at the personalities involved, it’s really looking at the merits of the land use application in front of us because frankly that building will be there for another hundred years long after the people involved are long gone.”

CFAX 1070 has asked Sunny Kahlon for comment and has not received a response.

Hear Murdoch's full conversation on CFAX 1070 with Adam Stirling this week (Feb. 3):